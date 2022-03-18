PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members discussed several planned projects for the Warren Head Business Park during Thursday's meeting.
Mayor Rusty Adrian provided a report from Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell. The department plans to install a lift station, which was announced during a previous council meeting. Personnel also plan to level out the ground in some areas and seek bids for removal of several walnut trees.
City Clerk Deena Parsons discussed scheduling a meeting with Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy to proceed with the next steps for Palmyra's Community Improvement District. The meeting was set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24 in the council chambers at Palmyra City Hall.
In other business:
- Council member Ellen Goodwin reported Parsons, Adrian, department heads and council members attended a recent finance committee meeting. Each department head discussed budget needs for their respective employees during the session.
- Council member Brock Fahy said Chariton Valley was in the process of installing fiber lines on the north and south sides of town.
- Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger discussed plans to set up an accessible spot near City Hall. After discussion, the consensus was to set up a spot just off Main St. near the council chambers due to safety considerations and lower traffic levels.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue asked for everyone's thoughts and prayers for the families of two police officers in Joplin and one police officer in Bonne Terre who were killed in the past 10 days.
- Bogue talked with council member Pam Behring about setting up an ordinance council meeting to discuss a potential primary seat belt ordinance to present during a future council meeting.
- The Citizen Advisory Group will hold its first meeting to assist with recommendations for a transportation plan for Palmyra. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at the Sesquicentennial Building in Flower City Park.
