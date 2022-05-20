PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members took the next step toward a Community Improvement District with their approval of adjusted boundaries on Thursday.
Council member Brock Fahy said the boundaries reflected changes like removing some residences on the south end of town and adding areas around Zion Lutheran Church and the Palmyra Food Pantry. He explained the adjusted boundaries would encompass as many businesses as possible for the new district.
In other business:
- Palmyra High School junior Mallory Sublette received a proclamation from Mayor Rusty Adrian, recognizing her efforts to promote her Wellness 360 social impact initiative.
- City Attorney James Lemon presented the second reading of Bill 1618, which amends certain portions of city ordinances regarding dogs. The bill was approved, and the changes will be in effect.
- Lemon delivered the first reading of Bill 1619, which would change certain tracts of land from C-1 commercial to R-1 zoning for a single- and dual-family district.
- Bill 1620 was also presented for the first reading. The bill would correct "International" to "National" Electrical Code as it appears in city codes and ordinances.
- The first reading of Bill 1821 was also delivered. The bill would establish a new C-2 commercial zoning district in Palmyra.
- The council also approved the installation of a sewer lift station south of the Greystone Haven subdivision. American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for the project.
