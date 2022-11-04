PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members considered several potential ordinances during their meeting Thursday evening.
City Attorney James Lemon also presented a resolution authorizing the Tuesday, April 4, 2023, election. The resolution outlined filing dates from Tuesday, Dec. 6 to Tuesday, Dec. 27. Voters will elect one council member each to represent the first, second and third wards.
Lemon also delivered the first reading of an ordinance related to an increase in the business license fee approved by voters during the April 15 election. The ordinance officially changed the fee from $10 to $25 per year.
Council members also heard the first reading of a bill to amend the city code regarding dangerous buildings. Lemon explained the proposed ordinance would combine previously approved details from the International Buildings Code with language from state statutes. Specifically, Lemon said the amendments outlined that the Building Inspector is primarily responsible for all building inspections.
If a building is deemed unsafe, procedures for notices to repair the structure, including bringing the matter before municipal court or the Building Commission, would be enacted. If a building owner fails to comply after multiple attempts by city officials, the building could be torn down if it is not repaired to a safe condition.
- Lemon read the first bill for a proposed ordinance dealing with closed records, which clarified that records pertaining to employees or parties will remain closed and are not subject to Sunshine Law requests.
- Mayor Rusty Adrian reported on progress from the Citizens Advisory Group regarding proposed measures to increase safety along U.S. 61. Work is set to begin for Thompson St. and Warren Lane. A new outer road is planned on the west side of the highway, connecting Thompson St. to Ross St. An outer road will also run along the highway's east side. A diamond interchange, which will include new entrance and exit lanes, is slated for W. Main Cross St.
- Adrian announced the Community Improvement District board will welcome two new members, Paul Suter and Jason Janes. Public meetings will be scheduled soon.
- After discussion with Parks Director Doug Meyers, the council agreed to plant various species of trees in nine pots downtown. Artificial trees had previously been used, but real trees could be transplanted to the city's parks. The cost is also lower, and with the city paying half of the total bill — $787.
