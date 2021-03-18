PALMYRA, Mo. — After Palmyra City Council members opened the floor to a public hearing for the new budget, the council discussed tree removal costs with members of the Greenwood Cemetery Board and a current contract both parties agreed needed to be more specific.
Representatives of the Greenwood Cemetery Board included President Bill Goldinger, who told the council how tree work done 2 1/2 years ago left large trunks from five trees. The cemetery staff paid $7,425 for the work, and the city originally agreed to pay $600 of the cost. City Attorney James Lemon said the contract needed to have a contact process and people in place for communication, and Mayor Loren Graham said the city would pay the $600 along with the remaining $6,825.
Members of the cemetery board and the city council will meet together to decide what each entity agrees is fair, and Lemon will draft a new contract.
In other business:
- Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council, provided updates on the city’s economic development plans for downtown, as well as future expansion in the Warren Head Business Park. Mehaffy and city officials will be meeting more in the coming months to discuss potential projects.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue discussed a training and equipment agreement with the Hannibal Career and Technical Center. Officers will use the driving simulator, and they also have access to shooting training at Practical Tactical and a shooting simulator brought in by city insurance provider MIRMA.
- Bogue also requested permission to bid on one of two police vehicles from the Webb City Police Department, which would serve as School Resource Officer Patrick Anderson’s new Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) vehicle. The vehicles are between $4,000 and $8,000 in trade-in cost, and the vehicle will feature DARE graphics, and will free up Anderson’s current vehicle for city patrol.