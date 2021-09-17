PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved the next step toward establishing a Community Improvement District with a reimbursable payment to begin economic development for the program in partnership with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council.
The council approved the CID during their July 16 meeting, and HREDC Executive Director Corey Mehaffy has been working with council members and other local stakeholders over the past year. Council members discussed the city finances, and the initial investment for economic development of $50,000 to $70,000 would be reimbursable, said council member Brock Fahy. The borders for the CID were established from Leeser Truck Wash, 1604 S. Main St., to Cole’s Hearth Room, 3749 Highway BB, as well as one block east and one block south of Main St.
Fahy told fellow council members Mehaffy would be reaching out to local businesses and leading town hall meetings as the projects move forward. In July, Mehaffy said the goal of the CID is to provide incentives for private investment in Palmyra. In turn, the investments are used so existing properties can bring in the property tax, personal property tax and sales tax levels they should. Also, the CID focuses on generating more new business investments and residential opportunities.
In other business:
- City Attorney James Lemon delivered the second reading of Bill 1609, which calls for the abandonment of a portion of alley near the forthcoming HNB Bank building between Dickerson and Main Streets. Essentially, the current “T” shape will become an “L” shape for security and convenient ingress and egress for the drive-thru lane. The council approved the new ordinance.
- Lemon also gave the first reading for Bill 1610, which aligned city liquor license fees with state statutes, along with the legislature’s recent passage of a law concerning Sunday liquor sales. Retail businesses selling or serving alcohol may now apply for a special $75 license, allowing for liquor sales from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. the following Monday, consistent with state law.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell provided an update on well repairs, which were being funded 75% by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said utility pole fell, and the department conducted a complete inspection of every pole in the city. They found seven that needed immediate attention, with a few others posing less pressing concerns. Abell said complete inspections will take place every 7-10 years for the entire system.