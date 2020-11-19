PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members set the filing dates for the next election, with filing period running from Dec. 15 to Jan. 19.
Mayor Loren Graham requested the resolution, and four elected positions will be up for election in 2021 — Mayor and one council member from each ward: Brock Fahy, Jeremy Warning and Pam Behring.
In other business:
The council agreed to move forward with insurance provider MIRMA's request to have each volunteer at the recycling center sign a hold harmless release form. After further discussion with MIRMA and review of other programs using the forms including Parks and Recreation activities, the council agreed to begin using the forms at the recycling center.
City Attorney James Lemon gave the first reading for the bill which would establish a new pest control ordinance in Palmyra if approved. If necessary, the city would also be able to use police enforcement and court orders and daily citations could be assessed for failure to comply. The next reading and the opportunity to vote on the bill is set for the Dec. 3 meeting.
A public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, regarding the Community Development Block Grant for addressing bridges and storm water concerns.