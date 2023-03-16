PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members reviewed several bills during their meeting Thursday night, approving an ordinance that established a uniform set of rules for making attachments to municipal utility poles.

City Attorney James Lemon presented the second reading of the bill regarding attachments of communications wires, cables and other facilities to utility poles. The process will be subject to a "master license agreement" established by the city and the Board of Public Works.

