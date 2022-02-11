PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members renewed an agreement with the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council (NEMO EDC) for $15,000.
The partnership will allow NEMO EDC staff to perform several functions, including site and building marketing, development and recommendations; financial assistance; transportation facilities and coordination and planning for projects.
In other business:
- City Attorney James Lemon delivered the first reading for Bill 1616, detailing how Marion County 911 Services will assist with numbering of houses in the city. If the bill becomes ordinance, any variation on the set numbering sequences would need to be approved by the council.
- Council members approved a bid for Klingner and Associates to conduct a survey and create design and construction documents for planned storm water improvements at Bailey and Stanley Streets. The bid for $27,250 was approved.
- Mayor Rusty Adrian discussed upcoming Citizens Advisory Group meetings, which will help determine the best course of action for the East Outer Road project. The group members will work closely with Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) representatives.
