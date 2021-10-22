PALMYRA, Mo. — Paul Richards, with Wade Stables P.C., provided the annual audit report to members ofthe Palmyra City Council,and city officials during the regular meeting Thursday, sharing figures across city departments and recommendations for the future.
Richards discussed several figures, including total assets for the city of $3.6 million at the end of the fiscal year. $2.5 million of the total was represented by the Board of Public Works. General fund had an end-of-year balance of $1.7 million, an increase from the prior year of 222,000 on a cash basis.
The Parks fund end-of-year balance was $254,000, reflecting a $30,000 increase from the past year on a cash basis. The Industrial Park fund end-of-year balance was $1.1 million, a decrease of $18,000 from the past year. Richards said the decrease is attributable to money owed back to the water, sewer and electric fund for the land purchase in the fund, which city will pay back.
Richards shared a few recommendations. He said it would be good to split duties among staff members whenever possible. However, City Clerk Deena Parsons said that would be a challenge given the small staff size. Another recommendation was to implement credit card policies regarding invoices and receipts for employees. City attorney James Lemon said he would share some credit card policies from other jurisdictions with council members. A resulting policy could then be added to the forthcoming revised city employee handbook.
In other business:
City council members decided to include provisions for a survey and title search for a property on E. Water St. An interested party wants to purchase the land, and Lemon recommended the two issues be addressed before the land is sold, or as a condition of the sale before the deed is finalized.
- Council member Earl Meyers requested a combination lock box to contain a key for emergency personnel responding at the Palmyra Nutrition Center. Fire and police personnel would have the combination to enter the building through the door, if safe to do so. The council approved the purchase, not to exceed $250.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell said work is progressing for repairs to wells at the drinking water plant. The wells are scheduled to go back online Nov. 8. On Oct. 29, Abell and fellow BPW personnel will meet with employees from Klingner and Associates to discuss cost estimates and plans for doubling the sewer plant’s current capacity.
- Mayor Rusty Adrian approved members for the Planning Commission: Ken Sheputis, Jim Bross, Charles Erwin, Tav Brown, Tommy Hendren and Jeff Cissna, along with Adrian, Meyers and Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Anderson.
