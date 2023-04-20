PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members resumed discussion on Thursday about a previous request to remove the ramp in front of the Marion County Sub-District 1 Library, deciding it would remain after receiving feedback from a resident.

Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger explained that a request was made to remove the ramp due to its location in the middle of the block on S. Main St. However, a resident read about the discussion and requested the ramp be retained for accessibility.

