PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members resumed discussion on Thursday about a previous request to remove the ramp in front of the Marion County Sub-District 1 Library, deciding it would remain after receiving feedback from a resident.
Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger explained that a request was made to remove the ramp due to its location in the middle of the block on S. Main St. However, a resident read about the discussion and requested the ramp be retained for accessibility.
Dornberger noted he appreciated how the resident presented her concern to the council and said his crew would look into installing non-skid material to its surface for safety.
Dornberger also proposed a one-month trial period of a four-day, 10-hour work week for his department. The existing schedule of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch period Monday through Friday would be changed to 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a half-hour lunch Monday through Thursday. Council member Brock Fahy wanted to ensure that a proposed change to the brush pickup date from Friday to Monday would be made year-round.
Dornberger explained the schedule change would not change the department's status of being on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The council decided to table the proposal to consider the details and discuss it during the next meeting on Tuesday, May 4.
- Andy Bross and Darin Heimer addressed the council on behalf of the Palmyra Fire Protection District. Bross said he received a letter that the lease with the city for the current station was shortened to three years with options for extension. Also, the rate was increased from $500 to $1,800 per month. City Attorney James Lemon said the new lease duration was made to ensure consistency with other properties in the city, and Mayor Rusty Adrian explained the building's value could bring about $2,500 per month. Heimer asked if a city representative could attend the Palmyra Fire District's next meeting on Monday, May 15. Adrian said an official would attend.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell told council members that $230,000 of the expected reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was not paid back to the city for well repair work. He acknowledged that proper covering was not in place during well repairs resulting from a disaster caused by flooding in 2019. He noted that management for the project changed three or four times before the error was discovered. Abell said an appeal to request the funds was denied at the state level. Lemon recommended opting for arbitration instead of a second appeal process. He said there was a better chance of a positive result because the arbitration consists of three residents, a state representative, a FEMA representative and Lemon representing the state. Lemon plans to attend the next Board of Public Works meeting on Thursday, May 4.
- Abell said he expected a letter of violation from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources regarding the presence of E. coli at the wastewater treatment plant. The UV system for the second and third bays failed. Repair efforts are underway.
- City Clerk Deena Parsons said a soft launch for the city's redesigned website is scheduled for Monday, May 1.
The council adjourned to a closed session.
