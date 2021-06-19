PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members agreed to have City Attorney James Lemon draft a lease for the rental of fairgrounds facilities as the Marion County Fair draws closer.
The city of Palmyra leases the fairground facilities to the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce each year, and council members discussed having details put into writing. Lemon will draft the lease, which is scheduled to be presented during the council’s next meeting.
Brad Speak discussed improvements made at Palmyra Cemetery. The city will continue to provide maintenance assistance at the cemetery, and Lemon will draft a new agreement between the city of Palmyra and the Palmyra Cemetery Endowment and Improvement Association.
In other business:
City council members approved a change order for a storm water project near the County Courthouse. The additional $9,000 cost stemmed from engineers discovering a collapsed drop inlet in need of replacement. The Marion County government has agreed to pay for half of the cost for repairs.
- The Street Department will purchase a new concrete saw for $1,999.99, after council members approved a bid from Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners.