PALMYRA, Mo. — A part of historic downtown Palmyra will receive improvements to address flooding and curb damage from storm water near the Marion Courthouse, after city council members agreed to proceed with engineering and repair work with Klingner and Associates.
The Marion County Commission agreed to split the cost of about $60,000 with the city, which includes engineering and repair work to curbing along Lafayette Street on the south side of the courthouse. Rainfall causes flooding and has damaged the curb in the area.
In other business:
- City attorney James Lemon discussed amendments to a 20-year lease agreement with American Tower. The city leases land to the company at a rate of $400 a month. The new agreement will bring the monthly rate up to $750 per month, with the option of an increase every five years based on the status of the economy.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue said an officer recently retrieved a stolen vehicle from St. Louis. Officers have been stepping up enforcement along U.S. 61. The enforcement had slowed earlier due to the pandemic, but Bogue said it was being escalated, noting reports that showed traffic fatalities in 2020 were at their highest level since 2007.
Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell said board members decided to raise the electrical availability fee to cover fluctuations for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The fee isn’t based on usage, Abell said, and with changes will be from $7 to $10 for residential customers and $13 to $20 per month. The fixed cost covers maintenance and access to the meter each year, and Mayor Loren Graham noted the rates are among the lowest in the area.
- The sewage rate will also be increased to cover costs for new lift stations for a new subdivision and in the Warren Head Business Park. The sewer rate is generally 1/2 of the water rate, and Abell said the current rate was 40 cents below that. To help offset the costs of the new lift stations and other projects, the sewer cost will increase from $2.66 to $3 per 1,000 units — which is still among the lowest rates in the region.