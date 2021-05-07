HANNIBAL — Palmyra City Council members discussed an annual increase for business licenses, citing several costs which have gone up since the $10 license fee was set in 1973.
City Clerk Deena Parsons said increased costs included the hourly rate for city employees, insurance changes, exemptions for self-employed residents and more time to process the applications if a document needs to be resubmitted. City Council members agreed to assess the amount of time and the increase in costs to determine a fee increase planned for the beginning of the calendar year.
In other business:
- City Council members approved a one-year extension to the contract with Area Disposal for business and residential waste removal services.
- The first reading of Bill 1606 was read, outlining updates to codes for rental residences.
- A lease-purchase agreement was approved for a new end loader, at a cost of about $21,000 per year over the course of four years.
- David Juette with Juette Brothers submitted the high bid of $1,850 for the city’s 1983 dump truck. Council members approved Juette’s bid.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell reported repair work is continuing on water wells damaged by flooding in 2019. The council also authorized the purchase of a $27,270 Supercab Ford pickup for the Sewer Department and a $32,997 Crew Cab pickup from Lovegreen Motor Company. Abell said the purchases will come in under budget, and one of the old trucks will be sold to the Street Department for summer jobs.
- City Council members also approved IT upgrades and equipment purchases of a new sonic wall for protection and a Wi-Fi booster for a change to Chariton Valley fiber service. Parsons said the annual bill savings would be $652.