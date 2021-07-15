Palmyra City Council discusses bid for storm water project near Marion County Courthouse

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members took the next step Thursday toward addressing storm water issues near the Marion County Courthouse through a partnership with the county.
Council members discussed details of the low project bid totaling $150,932.70 — about doubling initial estimates, Mayor Rusty Adrian said. A poorly-functioning storm drain is allowing water to flood the parking area near the courthouse and flow across the street and down the adjacent alley. Following Thursday evening’s discussion, city officials will present the bid specifications to the Marion County Commission to talk about the increase in cost and moving forward with the work.
Mark Bross, Hannibal branch manager with Klingner and Associates, addressed in a letter how the cost grew from the engineering estimate of 95,308.95. Bross said material costs have increased along with signs of inflation amid pandemic relief measures. He said multiple contractors expect the unpredictable bidding market to continue for six to 12 months, and prices are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. Bross recommended the council approve the low bid from T & B Excavation and Trucking LLC.
Marion County Commissioners Larry Welch and Eric Begley met with then-Mayor Loren Graham and Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger in February, offering the county’s assistance with the project. Adrian expressed his gratitude for the teamwork.
“We appreciate the county for that very much, being able to work together,” Adrian said.
Council members approved the low bid from T & B Excavating and Trucking LLC, contingent upon Marion County paying their portion as well. Bross and Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger will visit with the Marion County Commissioners on Monday.
If the project moves ahead, Adrian said work would begin in the fall. It is part of a multiple-phase storm water plan drafted by Klingner and Associates, the firm that will also perform engineering work for the project near the courthouse.
In June, Palmyra received a $500,000 Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant through the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, with the funds will go toward replacing two bridges also contributing to storm water issues at W. Main Cross and N. Bradley streets.
Adrian said the replacement and upgrade work will total $569,000, with the City of Palmyra contributing in-kind service and cash for the remaining cost. Klingner and Associates is drafting plans for the projects, and bids will be sought next.
Palmyra voters approved a ballot measure in April 2019 to increase the capital improvement tax from 1/4-cent to 1/2-cent. The measure is expected to add about $100,000 to $110,000 to the general revenue fund each year.
Community members approving the tax issue and completing the community survey which resulted in the award of the $500,000 CDBG provided much-needed support to address storm water issues. Adrian looks forward to the future as momentum grows.
“I’m excited. Storm water has been an issue in our little town here,” he said, noting the bridge replacements are planned for next spring or summer. “This is a good start to get things going.”