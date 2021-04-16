PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra City Council certified the results from the April 6 election, welcoming new Mayor Rusty Adrian and Council Member Andrew Salsman while honoring outgoing Mayor Loren Graham and Council Member Jeremy Warning on Thursday.
Before the results were certified, Graham said he reached out to Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin and Rep. Louis Riggs about potentially amending the population limit from 1,000 to 5,000 residents in a Missouri law which allows small towns not to hold an election in the event of uncontested seats — the case for Palmyra in 2021. Graham and Warning were presented with framed city resolutions honoring their service. Graham had served as mayor since 2007, and Warning served the past two-year term. Mayor Rusty Adrian and Council members Brock Fahy, Andrew Salsman and Pam Behring were sworn in.
Graham expressed his gratitude for years of service to the Flower City.
“I just want to say I enjoyed working with all of you, and I appreciate what you do for the city. It’s been a pleasure,” Graham said.
Adrian looked forward to his opportunity to serve as mayor and continue the close relationships from years past.
“I am really looking forward to working with every one of you,” Adrian said.
In other business:
City Attorney James Lemon gave the second reading to Bill 1604 and 1605, amending certain parts of the 2012 International Residential Code and the 2012 Electrical Code to bring it up to modern standards.
Brock Fahy was elected Mayor Pro Tem.
Police Chief Eddie Bogue said police officers tagged and removed 10-12 abandoned vehicles in town. Following a series of searches for a new police officer, Bogue received an application from Steven Kolthoff, a certified officer from the area and from Palmyra. He will begin his first day of service April 22.
School Resouces Officer Patrick Anderson recently received a $1,000 donation from Janes Surveying Company, bringing his fundraising total to $8,000 and closer to the $10,000 goal he set for a DARE vehicle.