PALMYRA — Palmyra City Council members approved three ordinances and listened to the first reading of a bill related to recreational vehicles and mobile homes.
Ordinance 1619 outlined rezoning of specific sections of town from C-1 commercial to R-1 residential designations. Ordinance 1620 corrects language in the City Charter to “National Electrical Code” in place of “International Electrical Code”. Ordinance 1621 specifies the zoning of a new C-2 zoning district.
City Attorney James Lemon also presented the first reading of Bill 1622, which pertains to definitions of RVs and trailer homes within the community.
In other business:
• Mayor Rusty Adrian discussed selecting an engineer for forthcoming stormwater improvements from a Community Development Block Grant. The council approved the selection engineering firm Klingner and Associates for the project.
• Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell discussed American Rescue Plan Act funding through the Department of Natural Resources. Klingner and Associates was also selected for a project affecting the water system.
• Abell also requested the purchase of a new bucket truck with a taller 48-foot boom to reach the city’s new utility poles. The truck is expected to be delivered in 14-36 months, at a cost of $200,429.
