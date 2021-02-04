PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a $970,000 bid for well repairs for the municipal water system, with a $500,000 grant coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell said flooding in 2019 created a disaster situation, and power was partially disconnected by Northeast Power out of caution. Generators are being considered for the future, and the council unanimously approved the low bid from Bleigh Construction to perform the work. Abell said there was $350,000 in the board's line of credit, in addition to $100,000 set aside for emergency projects.
In other business:
Council member Brock Fahy recommended looking into potential cost-sharing projects to bolster the infrastructure in the Flower City in the future. Fahy said the pandemic put Gov. Mike Parson's plans for the projects on hold in 2020, but he felt it was a good time to refocus on them during the new fiscal year.
Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger reported limb pickup efforts were complete, and crew members were taking care of cutting limbs from the most dangerous trees throughout town.
City Attorney James Lemon said details are being ironed out with the transfer of the municipal court to the Tenth Circuit Court's Associate Division. Cases are being held via Zoom teleconferencing, in accordance with current COVID guidelines related to reopening.