PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a bid to perform needed upgrades to the municipal wastewater treatment plant, along with an application for a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grant to fund sewer and wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
Mark Bross, water/wastewater department manager with Klingner and Associates, explained the application for the DNR State Revolving Loan Fund Clean Water grant would be used to fund necessary sewer line rehabilitation and repair work at the wastewater treatment plant. The grant requested for the project totaled $7,689,140.
On April 4, Marion County voters will be asked to vote on a proposed $15 million combined water and wastewater bond issue, which would be funded through increases in water and wastewater service rates if approved.
Bross also addressed the urgent nature of an aeration retrofit project to replace a failed rotor at the wastewater treatment plant. The lone bid from Martin Construction of Eolia, Mo. totaled $304,550. The total engineer estimate for the project was $290,000, but the pressing need to replace the failed rotor and install a non-weatherproof control panel within a building were among the factors that increased the resulting cost.
Ashley Long, representing Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, joined Palmyra Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers to describe a grant project for the planned Hutcherson Trail in Flower City Park. Meyers explained the goal was to add to money donated by the Hutcherson family to reach a total of $250,000.
The planned 1-1/2-mile trail would feature a zero-incline format for full ADA accessibility and would connect with a roundabout attached to existing nature trails.
- Maple Lawn Nursing Home Administrator Jesse Soondrum explained the reason the facility is seeking a property tax levy increase from 13 cents to 25 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Following the COVID pandemic, a combination of a shortage of healthcare workers, increased wage requirements and insufficient Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels have created a financial emergency for the county-owned facility. Administration, board members and staff strive to balance quality of life services with quality of care for residents, and he explained the first tax levy increase since 1980 would be vital to keeping the facility operational and under county ownership. Council members expressed their unanimous support of the measure.
- City Attorney James Lemon delivered the first reading for a bill which would revise a previous city ordinance which allowed for opting out of the statewide tax holiday. The state legislature voted to remove a statute allowing for communities to opt out of the holiday, and the bill would amend the city's ordinances to align with state law.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue received signatures from Adrian and council members to pursue two grants — a $7,500 grant to cover overtime pay for highway enforcement efforts for 2023-2024 and a $22,000 grant to replace in-vehicle mobile data terminals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.