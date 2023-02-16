PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a bid to perform needed upgrades to the municipal wastewater treatment plant, along with an application for a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grant to fund sewer and wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

Mark Bross, water/wastewater department manager with Klingner and Associates, explained the application for the DNR State Revolving Loan Fund Clean Water grant would be used to fund necessary sewer line rehabilitation and repair work at the wastewater treatment plant. The grant requested for the project totaled $7,689,140. 

