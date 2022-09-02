PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra City Council agreed to move forward with a $750,000 upgrade to the municipal wastewater treatment plant, following the recent failure of one of the facilities two rotors used for treatment.
Mark Bross, water/wastewater department manager with Klingner and Associates, presented three possible options for repair and upgrades at the facility. The first two options he presented would replace the failed rotor with one of two different designs.
He said the first two options were less costly, but they would not meet forthcoming Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulations regarding treatment for nitrogen and phosphorus.
He presented a third option which would use pipes instead of rotors to treat wastewater by forcing oxygen into the water. He said the equipment and installation costs would be greater, but the annual operation costs would be about $8,000 less for electrical use.
Council members approved the third option. Bross noted he worked with Brent Abell, Board of Public Works superintendent, to apply for State Revolving Fund money for the project. He added that the efficiency of the new system would reimburse the city's investment within two to three years and provide the capacity to treat between 50,000 and 75,000 gallons of additional wastewater.
- City Attorney James Lemon presented the second reading of a bill pertaining to the review of certain allowed uses by the Planning Commission.
- Mayor Rusty Adrian discussed the latest Community Advisory Group discussions regarding improvements along U.S. 61. Improvements are slated for W. Main Cross intersection, East Outer Road and Charlie Brown Road. The city plans to pay $22,500 for engineering work to Klingner and Associates. Adrian also approached Presiding Commissioner David Lomax to request assistance from the county. The issue was tabled until the next council meeting, to allow further discussion and potential pursuit of a cost-share program offered by Gov. Mike Parson.
- Council member Patrick Barns reported on progress for a storm water project near Stanley St. He reported project drawings have been reviewed, and easement procedures are in the works. Project start dates are expected to be announced soon, pending legal descriptions for plats of land in the area.
- Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger reported easement procedures were progressing for a storm water repair near Buchanan Ave., and crews expect to begin work soon.
- The City Council also accepted the low bid for heating and air conditioning equipment for City Hall for $24,753 from Master Air. The company will supply their own crane for the roof-mounted units and will be able to dispose of the old equipment.
