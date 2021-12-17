PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved an ordinance vacating an alley which runs under Subway next to Abel’s Quik Stop at North Main Street during their regular meeting Thursday.
City attorney James Lemon presented the second reading of the bill for vacating the alley. Previous discussion determined it was in the best interest of the city and the business to vacate the alley. City council members received a high bid of $3,500 for two-and-a-half lots located at East Water Street. City council member Andrew Salsman motioned to accept the bid. The motion died for lack of a second.
In other business:
- Salsman requested a property line variance for construction of a carport within five feet of the property line. Council members approved the paperwork, including permission from Salsman’s neighbor. The request was approved, with Salsman abstaining from the vote.
- Council members also approved a City of Palmyra Credit Card Policy.
- Council member Brock Fahy announced an Ignite business networking meeting will take place Jan. 17, with more details to come. Mayor Rusty Adrian also announced a Citizens Advisory Board will meet soon to discuss transportation needs in January. Community Improvement District meetings are also scheduled for January.
- Adrian recommended the appointment of Tim Browning as a board member for the Palmyra Board of Public Works. The council accepted the recommendation.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell said tree trimming work continues on the north end of Palmyra, where the electrical transmission line enters town. Abell will be working with Klingner and Associates to establish feasibility and pre-reports to apply for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
