Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 6:15 pm
PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved an unchanged tax rate for 2022, after holding a public hearing Thursday.
City Attorney James Lemon delivered an emergency reading of an ordinance to approve the tax rate.
City Council members also agreed to sponsor Hannibal Regional Economic Development's IGNITE program for $750 at the silver level. The networking program connects business owners and entrepreneurs in the region with resources and potential investors to help with growth or starting a new business.
"They're trying everything they can to help our businesses thrive," Mayor Rusty Adrian said.
In other business:
