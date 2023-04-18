PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved three ordinances during their meeting on Thursday and welcomed new council member Steve Bland.
City Attorney James Lemon presented the second reading of a bill regarding the Palmyra Fire Protection District, which is now an independent entity no longer operated by the city. Changes to city codes included authorizing officers with the Palmyra Police Department to direct traffic in the event of a fire. Palmyra Fire Protection District officials may direct traffic or assist police officers at the scene of a fire. Additionally, the Building Inspector will assume the role of fire code official. The bill was approved as a new ordinance.
Council members also reviewed a bill to rezone tracts of land from R-1 Single Family and Two-Family to C-1 Commercial, allowing the establishment of a business at the location. The property is owned by Jason and Stacy Crabill and Joshua and Toni Timbrook. The council also voted to approve the measure and establish an ordinance.
Lemon also delivered the second reading of a bill which would establish a new "Code 430" for stormwater management practices in the city. The proposal was approved as a new ordinance.
City Clerk Deena Parsons administered the Oath of Office to Mayor Rusty Adrian for his second two-year term. The Oath of Office was also administered to council members Brock Fahy, Pam Behring and new member Steve Bland. Fahy was reappointed as Mayor Pro Tem.
- Council members approved the General Revenue budget and the Parks & Recreation budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
- The budget for the Board of Public Works was also presented. Council member Behring said she felt the proposed eight percent payroll increase was significant, and Ellen Goodwin agreed. Adrian acknowledged Behring's comment, but said he was in favor of the budget and said linemen would still be underpaid by $4. The budget was approved with Adrian's vote breaking a tied vote.
- The council approved allowing Adrian to move forward with a contract and Notice to Proceed with Bleigh Construction for the culvert project at West Main Cross and Bradley streets.
- The Griesbaum subdivision lift station project will move forward as well, with council members approving a motion for Adrian to authorize the contract and Notice to Proceed with Mick Mehler & Sons.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell explained the aeration equipment installation at the wastewater plant was about 30 days from completion. He also told council members that Perry Machine & Die and Family Dollar have transformers set and are moving forward with their respective construction processes.
- Adrian said an investor's meeting was recently conducted related to the possible addition of a Cobblestone hotel for Palmyra. The project would represent a $7 million investment, with the private investor needing $2.1 million to move ahead. If the project moves ahead, infrastructure will need to be established at the proposed site.
