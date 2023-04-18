PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved three ordinances during their meeting on Thursday and welcomed new council member Steve Bland.

City Attorney James Lemon presented the second reading of a bill regarding the Palmyra Fire Protection District, which is now an independent entity no longer operated by the city. Changes to city codes included authorizing officers with the Palmyra Police Department to direct traffic in the event of a fire. Palmyra Fire Protection District officials may direct traffic or assist police officers at the scene of a fire. Additionally, the Building Inspector will assume the role of fire code official. The bill was approved as a new ordinance.

