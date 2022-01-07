PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved three ordinances during their Thursday meeting which will appear before voters during the General Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 5.
City Attorney James Lemon delivered the second reading for each bill. The first bill detailed a proposal for submitting ordinances to the City Council by presentment, instead of reading each bill in its entirety during two consecutive meetings. The second bill dealt with proposed changes to the City Charter resulting from consolidating the Municipal Court with the Associate Circuit Court. The third bill proposed an increase in the business license fee last set in 1993.
City council members approved the three bills as ordinances to be presented before voters in the April election. For the first bill, Lemon noted the current reading of bills was established in 1982, and internet, digital devices and other means of communicating with the public have advanced greatly. In the second bill, the proposed changes would remove references to an officer of the Municipal Court, since the court is now a part of the Tenth Judicial Circuit Associate Court. The third bill focused on how staff, document preparation and other costs for a business license have risen drastically in the past 29 years. The proposal calls for an increase in the business license cost to $25 from the current cost of $10.
In other business:
- J.R. Derksen, Liberty Utilities Central Region manager, discussed a gas cost increase from 18 cents to 59 cents. He stressed how infrastructure disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida and Winter Storm Uri have shifted the supply and demand-driven costs. He stressed the increase was a pass through to recoup lost revenue in 2021. The utility company receives income from meter and delivery charges on each monthly bill.
- Mayor Rusty Adrian recommended reconsidering the sale of land at East Water Street. After discussion, council members approved accepting the high bid of $3,500 from Jeff and Constance Patre, with the condition of the Patres paying survey, title search and closing costs.
- Parks and Recreation Director Doug Meyers discussed a forthcoming walking trail as a result of a donation in memory of Dr. John Hutcherson. Meyers will pursue a Recreation Program Grant and a Department of Natural Resources grant for the project.
- Meyers also announced a new roof had been installed on the log cabin in Big Spring Park, through assistance from the Head family. Meyers also reported the Daddy Daughter Dance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19.
