PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a Phase One Cultural Resource Survey during their Thursday meeting, ensuring there is no cultural or ancestral significance to indigenous people on grounds related to forthcoming bridge replacements at W. Main Cross and Bradley Streets.
City Clerk Deena Parsons explained to the City Council the survey is part of the environmental process required for the Community Development Block Grant from the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments. The survey will involve a study with results sent back to the Osage Nation in Oklahoma. Two firms submitted bids for the project: SDI Engineering quoted a minimum of $4,300 and a maximum of $4,700, and Environmental Research Center Inc. of Missouri quoted a price of $1,740.
Mark Bross, Hannibal branch manager with Klingner and Associates and engineer for the bridge projects, said the difference in cost was related to additional overhead and numerous employees, and he attested to the quality of work from Environmental Research Center of Missouri Inc. City Council members approved the low bid as presented.
In other business:
• Parsons requested an amendment to procedures for address numbering. Chapter 260.020 of the City Charter designates the City Clerk for the duties, and Parsons requested a representative from Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications (NECOMM) be responsible for address numbering. In the past, Parsons has submitted addresses to NECOMM to be sure they are best suited for emergency dispatch and response. She noted the new change would also ensure all agencies would be updated on the address information. City Attorney James Lemon will draft an ordinance to present to council members.
• Council member Patrick Barns provided a report from the Police Committee meeting. Discussions included a recap of 2021 and he decision to discontinue unlocking doors if keys are inside in April. Police officers will continue to provide support in instances such as a child trapped inside, but liability issues, tool costs and impacts to local locksmiths were cited as reasons for the decision. Committee members also discussed a potential garage or storage area for the Police Department, purchasing compared to leasing a new vehicle and savings of $45 per month through a new phone and internet provider.
• Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell shared a new logo which will be on BPW vehicles and employee safety shirts soon. The process is also underway to complete a map of all of the city’s electrical poles.
• Mayor Rusty Adrian reported he recently met with Mark Bross regarding future storm water projects. On the south end of town, a combination of a retention pond and an underground pond are under consideration. A meeting will be held with affected landowners to share the progress of the work and how water will move as each section of the city-wide plan is addressed.
