PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved the purchase of three squad vehicles and plans to bring Officer Joseph Martin’s former K-9 to the force.
Council member Patrick Barns provided a report from the police committee meeting during the council’s Thursday meeting. With the council’s approval, the department will reach out to Officer Martin’s former employer in Arizona about bringing his former K-9 to the Palmyra force. The K-9 is being retired from service, but has two to four years of service left.
Also, plans were discussed to purchase three new squad vehicles from Carl’s Emergency Vehicles for a total cost of $169,000. The council approved the purchase, which will be paid over a four-year period with an annual payment of $45,098.47.
In other business:
- City Attorney James Lemon delivered the second reading of a bill detailing how Marion County 911 Services will assist with numbering of houses in the city. The bill passed and will become ordinance. Any variation on the set numbering sequences will need to be approved by the council.
- Marisa Ellison, Nicole Hood and Mike Stapp, with the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, gave a presentation and question-and-answer session about the importance of a primary seatbelt law.
- The current cleaning service provider for city hall and the police department announced their retirement. Council members approved a bid from Flower City Cleaning to clean the two facilities for $11,000 per year.
- Devon McClain of McClain of McClain Consulting requested an increase in the monthly retainer cost for Information Technology services from $300 t0 $600 per month. Council members had a lengthy discussion, including consideration of bidding out the services. Council members Earl Meyers, Pam Behring and Ellen Goodwin voted for the increase; Council members Andrew Salsman, Patrick Barns and Brock Fahy voted against the increase. Mayor Rusty Adrian broke the tie with vote for the measure.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell asked council members for permission to use $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for installing a lift station in Warren Head Business Park.
- Abell also reported GPS mapping of the city’s utility poles is almost complete. He will be working with City Attorney James Lemon to establish pole attachment fees.
