PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved the purchase of a leaf vacuum trailer for the Street Department during their regular meeting Thursday.
Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger presented a purchase and two-year lease-purchase options for a leaf vacuum trailer which captures and cuts up leaves. The self-contained trailer has three hours on it from a demonstration to Palmyra Street Department officials, netting a savings of $12,000 compared with a new unit. Dornberger said purchasing the machine outright would total $39,769.57, and a two-year lease-purchase agreement would include two annual lease payments of $21,819.71 and a $500 documentation fee. The council decided to purchase the machine outright.
In other business:
- City Council members approved a Letter of Substantial Completion from Klingner and Associates regarding repair work for Well 5 and Well 6 for the city drinking water plant. Engineer Mark Bross wrote in the letter that a few minor tasks remain for each well. The letter reported the wells’ operation was acceptable to city officials and Bross.
- The City Council also approved a resolution establishing a five-minute time limit for visitors presenting information during meetings.
- The first reading was delivered for a Bill vacating an alley perpendicular to West Main Cross Street and parallel to Main Street. Subway was constructed over the former alley, and city officials agreed abandoning the alley would not be detrimental and would be in the city’s best interest.
- Council member Patrick Barns delivered a report from the Police Committee meeting about pursuing a possible capital improvement tax, which could assist the Palmyra Police Department as they cope with rising technology and vehicle costs.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue noted how a capital improvement funding source would mean the police department would not need to use the general fund for purchases like body cameras, vehicles and cloud storage. City Clerk Deena Parsons said a potential transportation tax could also be used for the police department, since they use the roads.
- Bogue also provided an update following a visit from Roberta Thomas at the previous city council meeting. She reported issues with her neighbors, including harsh language and women being pushed and assaulted. Officers are continuing to investigate the situation, and one person has been arrested.
