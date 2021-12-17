Palmyra City Council approves proposals for April Municipal Election

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved three proposals set to go before voters in the Flower City during the General Municipal Election in April.
City Attorney James Lemon delivered the first readings for three bills set to become proposals for voters in April. The issues will ask voters about reading ordinances by presentment, changes in the City Charter language to remove the title of Municipal Judge after the Municipal Court became part of the Marion County Tenth Judicial Circuit Court and a proposed increase in the business license fee from $10 to $25. If a majority of the votes cast are in favor of a proposal, the City Charter will be amended for that particular issue.
The first proposal addresses how electronic council packets, increased Internet access and other means have changed since the City Charter was established in 1982. The current rules stipulate a bill must be read in its entirety on two consecutive open meetings before it can be voted on to become an ordinance. The proposal will ask voters if ordinances can be read by presentment before the council.
The Palmyra Municipal Court was moved to the Marion County Circuit Court Jan. 1, 2021. As a result, there is no longer a Municipal Judge. The City Charter calls for the appointment of a Municipal Judge, which is no longer necessary because all of the duties associated with that title are handled within the Circuit Court. The second proposal will ask voters if all references to the title “Municipal Judge” should be removed from the City Charter.
In the third proposal, voters will have the opportunity to decide on a requested increase in the cost of a business license. The $10 fee has been unchanged since 1993, and is no longer sufficient to cover staffing, document preparation and other costs associated with the license. The ballot issue will ask voters if the cost of a business license should increase from $10 to $25 in light of increased costs in the 28 years since the fee was established.
