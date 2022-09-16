PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members gave approval to a proposal for a 36-unit senior apartment complex during their regular meeting Thursday.

Scott Rosemann, with Turnberry Developers LLC, outlined the details of the project estimated to cost $12,500,000 if approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC). An application for the funding necessary to construct the building on N. Main St. is due to MHDC by Sept. 23, and the commission will make the decision if they will award funding by December.

