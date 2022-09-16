PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members gave approval to a proposal for a 36-unit senior apartment complex during their regular meeting Thursday.
Scott Rosemann, with Turnberry Developers LLC, outlined the details of the project estimated to cost $12,500,000 if approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC). An application for the funding necessary to construct the building on N. Main St. is due to MHDC by Sept. 23, and the commission will make the decision if they will award funding by December.
Rosemann said if the "Panther Crossing" proposal is approved, the design, permit and construction process would be expected to take 16-18 months. MHDC would require occupancy by December 2024. He told council members the bidding process is competitive for projects like this, pointing out the firm he represented has about a 50 percent success rate in receiving approval for similar endeavors.
Mark Bross, Water/Wastewater Department manager with Klingner and Associates, discussed water and wastewater projects planned for the city in the future. He explained American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were being sought for two projects estimated to cost $5 million each — a sewer collection project and a water project involving the water tower on the west side of the city and the replacement of a portion of a water main.
He said it was unlikely that ARPA money would be provided for both projects simultaneously, and he noted the Board of Public Works would provide $50,000 for each project.
If ARPA funds are not granted for one or both of the projects, Bross said funds could be requested through the State Revolving Fund (SRF). He also mentioned that Palmyra's sewer rate is considerably lower than in surrounding communities, and suggested a potential sewer and water rate bond issue, which could generate funds for the projects through increased service rates.
In addition, a forthcoming aeration upgrade for the wastewater plant will replace a failed rotor. Bross said the Board of Public Works offered $350,000 toward the $750,000 project; $100,000 could come from ARPA and the remaining amount could come from the City of Palmyra's line of credit. The upgrade will increase the facility's capacity to process solids and sewage by 10 to 15 percent, but Bross said limitations remain regarding wastewater capacity.
Bross explained a $9 million project is needed so the wastewater plant can receive replacements for decades-old equipment, adequately handle wastewater and sewage loads and be prepared to comply with future Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. He suggested pursuing SRF money for this project. He said city officials would be able to prioritize the water and waste water projects, depending on if ARPA and/or SRF funds are received.
The council approved dedicating $100,000 of unallocated funds reported by the finance committee for future water and wastewater upgrades. Depending on the ARPA and SRF situations, future educational endeavors about a potential bond issue could be planned for citizens.
- Mayor Rusty Adrian discussed potential assistance with engineering costs for the West Main Cross St. diamond intersection project with Marion County Commissioners. The Commission declined the request. The council approved paying the $22,500 engineering costs from the General Fund.
- Palmyra Industrial Development announced their support of the Young CEO program, which is connected to the Small Business Development Council (SBDC). The program would entail support from the City of Palmyra for $1,000 each year for three years. Council members decided to table the matter, and will seek information from Maria Kuhns with SBDC.
- Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger announced street overlay work was complete, with 90 tons of material remaining. The total cost for the project was $187,427, which was about $6,000 below initial estimates.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue announced a police officer had been hired to the department. A job shadow student from Palmyra High School and a cadet from Culver-Stockton College have been observing officers. He also announced future plans for extra traffic enforcement along U.S. 61.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell announced progress for a Brownfield assessment at the former municipal power plant, which has been retired for more than a decade. He said issues include the presence of asbestos and challenges associated with removal of old equipment. Officials involved with the project included representatives from the City of Kirksville and DNR.
