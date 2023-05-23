PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra City Council approved an ordinance following state voters' approval of recreational marijuana use and retail sales during their Thursday meeting.

Andrew Patterson, with The Lemon Law Firm, outlined details of the new ordinance, including permitted zones for specific businesses. A marijuana facility may be located in an I-I Industrial zone. A facility must include a medical marijuana dispensary facility, comprehensive medical marijuana dispensary facility or a microbusiness dispensary facility to be allowed in a C-1 Commercial zone.

