PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra City Council approved an ordinance following state voters' approval of recreational marijuana use and retail sales during their Thursday meeting.
Andrew Patterson, with The Lemon Law Firm, outlined details of the new ordinance, including permitted zones for specific businesses. A marijuana facility may be located in an I-I Industrial zone. A facility must include a medical marijuana dispensary facility, comprehensive medical marijuana dispensary facility or a microbusiness dispensary facility to be allowed in a C-1 Commercial zone.
A medical marijuana facility may not be located within 500 feet of another facility, within 800 feet of a church, daycare facility or school or within 500 feet of an R-1 single- or two-family district, R-2 mobile home district, R-3 multifamily district or public park.
The council approved allowing Mayor Rusty Adrian to sign the audit engagement letter with Wade Stables for the fiscal year 2022-2023 financial audit. The city's amended budget was also approved.
- Council member Steve Bland provided a Street and Alley Committee report. Streets proposed for asphalt overlay included East Main Cross St. from Main St. to U.S. 61, N. Dickerson St. from North St. to Jackson St. and Leach Ave. from Ross St. to Mariposa Court.
- Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger reported the W. Main Cross St. culvert project is moving ahead with removal of the old structure. Easements are being signed for a project on W. Olive St. Council members approved Dornberger's request to offer an applicant a full-time position with the Street Department.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue announced Caitlin Crane was began attending police academy training on May 15, and is expected to graduate in mid-September. Interviews are being conducted to fill Nikki Smith's position with the department, due to her pending retirement on May 31. Bogue also reported he had signed a general policy which would allow officers to receive double pay for working the highway safety grant.
- Council member Pam Behring asked if the D.A.R.E. program would be offered to students. Bogue explained that an equivalent program would be implemented by the St. Charles County Sheriff's Department — Substance Tobacco Alcohol Resistance Training (S.T.A.R.T.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.