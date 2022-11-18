PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra City Council approved a variety of ordinances during its Thursday meeting, including an emergency ordinance related to health insurance coverage for city employees.
City attorney James Lemon delivered the emergency reading which would authorize a contract for health insurance coverage for city employees. Council member Ellen Goodwin provided an update from a recent Finance Committee meeting, during which members discussed two proposals for health insurance for the 2023 year.
The committee selected MIRMA, which Goodwin reported was expected to save the city $119,000 per year and provide for lower deductibles and decreased flex plan costs. The plan was expected to reflect a monthly cost of $616 per employee. Lemon announced a two-thirds majority vote was required for the ordinance to pass. The approval was unanimously approved.
An ordinance dealing with dangerous buildings was approved, combining previously approved details from the International Buildings Code with language from state statutes. Specifically, Lemon said the amendments outlined that the Building Inspector is primarily responsible for all building inspections.
If a building is deemed unsafe, procedures for notices to repair the structure, including bringing the matter before municipal court or the Building Commission, would be enacted. If a building owner fails to comply after multiple attempts by city officials, the building could be torn down if it is not repaired to a safe condition.
- Council members approved an ordinance to officially raise the business license fee from $10 to $25. Voters previously approved the proposed increase during the April 15 election.
- An ordinance was also approved pertaining to closed records. The measure clarified that records pertaining to employees or parties will remain closed and are not subject to Sunshine Law requests.
- Lemon also provided a memo to city employees and officials pertaining to the recently approved recreational marijuana amendment. He discussed details including an absence of clarifications for DWI enforcement procedures, as well as changes regarding drug test results for hiring and firing personnel. Unless safety would be adversely affected by recreational marijuana use — such as through operating heavy machinery — it is now legal for an employee to use marijuana as long as they do not arrive at work under the influence. Additionally, Lemon plans to work with Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue in regard to proposed ordinances in response to the amendment.
