PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra City Council approved a variety of ordinances during its Thursday meeting, including an emergency ordinance related to health insurance coverage for city employees.

City attorney James Lemon delivered the emergency reading which would authorize a contract for health insurance coverage for city employees. Council member Ellen Goodwin provided an update from a recent Finance Committee meeting, during which members discussed two proposals for health insurance for the 2023 year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.