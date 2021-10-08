PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved the purchase of new videoconferencing equipment for streaming meetings and participating in conferences and other communications, along with a change order for well repairs at the water treatment plant.
The new videoconferencing equipment and IT support will total about $4,000, with a camera and remote microphones to allow for two-way communication for all the council members and city officials when needed. Currently, City Clerk Deena Parsons has been using her laptop to livestream council meetings, and the new equipment will work with the software she has installed on the machine and free it up for use during meetings. Council members also approved a change order regarding time Bleigh Construction crews had suspended work for water well repair work.
Parsons explained the Board of Public Works asked crews to suspend work shortly after they started, as a “safety net” while the board awaited funding for the repairs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The change order applies to the extension of time Bleigh requested, as the work went beyond the originally contracted time frame.
MIRMA Loss Control Specialist Jeff Arp presented reimbursements for three items purchased by the Board of Public Works: The reimbursement of $687.50 covered 65% of the cost for power lights to illuminate sites such as repairing downed power lines, $796.95 covered 55% of the cost for an Automated External Defibrillator and $1,391.85 covered 45% of the cost for a chlorine alarm for the wastewater treatment plant.
In other business:
- City Attorney James Lemon gave the second reading for Bill 1610, which aligned city liquor license fees with state statutes, along with the legislature’s recent passage of a law concerning Sunday liquor sales. Retail businesses selling or serving alcohol may now apply for a special $75 license, allowing for liquor sales from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. the following Monday, consistent with state law. The new ordinance was approved by the council.
- John and Cathy Fohey came before the council, receiving information from Police Chief Eddie Bogue about how to request a hearing. John Fohey said a dog from a neighbor’s house charged him and bit his leg Wednesday. The Foheys and the landlord contacted the person with the dog, and she said the dog would be removed by 5 p.m. Thursday. Police Chief Eddie Bogue said the hearing would include the dog owner and the Foheys, and board members would decide if the dog was vicious. Even though the neighbor said the dog was removed, Lemon said it there have been instances where a dog is returned to town a few days later.
- Bogue reported Major Ron Peer retired and an officer resigned, leaving the force one officer short after they recently hired a new officer. School Resource Officer Patrick Anderson will be able to assist as the department looks for a qualified applicant. Bogue said they will reach out to Quincy University’s law enforcement program to see if there are any seniors who would be a good fit for the future.
- Mayor Rusty Adrian said the Transportation Committee will form a Citizen Advisory Group regarding reworking the outer roads to stop any traffic crossing U.S. 61. Adrian discussed the situation with MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt, who said the project would need be added to the agenda. This would place the timeline around five to fifteen years, Adrian said, noting meetings will be held soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.