PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved lighting for Foster Field and a 2013 Ford Explorer for SRO Patrick Anderson.
The City Council approved lighting for Foster Field for $13,377.68. The money has been budgeted by the Park Board, and Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell said the cost includes wiring, conduit, boxes and all needed equipment to mount the lights to poles. Mayor Loren Graham said the field was funded by Lucille Foster, and one of the stipulations was that it would eventually be illuminated.
Police Chief Eddie Bogue reported Palmyra was the winning bidder for both of the vehicles being sold by the Webb City Police Department, and Bogue chose a 2013 Ford Explorer, which was 75% outfitted with police equipment for $12,752.99. Anderson has been raising funds to use the vehicle for a Drug Abuse Resistance Education program at school. He has raised $6,400 toward his $10,000 goal, and the vehicle will receive custom DARE decals.
In other business:
• City Attorney James Lemon gave the first reading for bills related to residential codes and electrical codes, updating them from the 2012 and 2011 statutes. The bills pertain to landlords and rental properties in particular, and Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Anderson will hold a meeting for landlords to discuss the proposed ordinances.
• Abell said the polar vortex conditions in February resulted in an increase of 307,682.15 in the city’s electrical bill — it typically would run around $200,000. He said the full effects of the cost wouldn’t be felt until July, but the Board is looking at possible solutions for paying the cost.
• Graham apoointed Paul Frankenbach as Emergency Management Director.