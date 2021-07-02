PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra City Council approved a Lease for Fairgrounds agreement during their regular meeting on Thursday, July 2.
Mayor Rusty Adrian discussed having a lease agreement in place between the City of Palmyra and the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce for the Marion County Fair, along with agreements for other clubs hosting events in the future. The measure passed with a 4-2 vote. Council members unanimously approved a street overlay bid from Emery Sapp & Sons for $186,817.50.
In other business:
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell reported the Missouri Public Utilities Alliance received a zero-interest loan for the polar vortex cost from February.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue announced he would be planning to hire a patrol officer after July 8.
- Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Anderson reported he has started rental inspections.
- Adrian said the annual fireworks display presented by the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce will take place at dusk on Saturday, July 3. He also authorized Jeff Wilson to hold his annual fireworks display on July 10.
- August council meetings will take place Thursday, Aug. 12 and Thursday. Aug. 19.