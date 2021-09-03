PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved an engineering contract with Klingner and Associates for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant during their regular Thursday meeting.
Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell said the facility currently processes 1/2-million gallons of water per day, and the goal is to add an additional 1/2-million gallons of capacity. Mayor Rusty Adrian said the plant is running at 80 to 90 percent of its capability, and council members agreed to move forward with the process.
In other business:
Council members also approved an updated agreement drafted by City Attorney James Lemon between the City of Palmyra and the Palmyra Cemetery Endowment and Improvement Association for maintenance at Palmyra Cemetery.
Lemon delivered the first reading of a bill requesting the city vacate a portion of alley near the construction site for the new HNB Bank location. Essentially, the bill would change the existing T-shaped alley into an L-shaped alley.