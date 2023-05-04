PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved contracts for improvements to municipal drinking water and clean water projects during their Thursday evening meeting.
The council authorized Mayor Rusty Adrian to sign contracts with Klingner and Associates for the two projects, using the Missouri Department of Natural Resources State Revolving Fund Loan program. The drinking water contract included a $192,835 lump sum payment for basic services and $111,930 in project service costs, billed on a monthly basis. The contract for clean water system improvements included a lump sum $520,500 for basic services and $200,357 in project service costs, billed on a monthly basis.
Council members also discussed figures for geotechnical boring services at the Warren Head Business Park, which could result in the city receiving certification for the site. Klingner and Associates has already completed the first phase of the work, with $16,000 in project costs remaining. City Clerk Deena Parsons explained there is $60,000 in the industrial park's fund.
- Margie Humphreys, vice president of the Marion County Sub-District 1 library, came before the council with concerns related to the building's ramp during winter. A patron slipped and fell last winter but was not seriously injured. Humphreys explained that staff members work to keep the ramp clear of ice and snow, but state snowplows clearing Main Street result in snow blocking the ramp several times a day. In addition, there is an issue with water collecting at the bottom portion and refreezing. Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger said if Street Department personnel cleared the ramp, it should help with the water issue. Council members asked that Dornberger add clearing the ramp to his department's winter tasks.
- Dornberger requested a trial period of transitioning to four 10-hour work days from Monday through Thursday for summer only. The council discussed the issue, taking residents' concerns into account. The trial period would last one month before being reassessed.
- City Attorney James Lemon delivered the first reading of a bill pertaining to recreational marijuana. If the bill becomes an ordinance, it will align with changes to the state constitution following the April 4 election.
- City council members will also review an ordinance pertaining to minor subdivisions. Lemon explained the draft would make it easier for the city to keep track of lots which are divided so the locations of the divisions and how to arrange utilities and setbacks would be more easily clarified. A public hearing will be required before a first reading can be presented.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue explained that Caitlin Crane would be attending police academy courses in Columbia, Mo., and expressed her interest to join the police department. Additionally, Nicole Smith submitted a notice of resignation, and advertisements have been placed in search of an employee to assume her role.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell explained that work was on track for completion within the next 30 days to address a Department of Natural Resources letter regarding the presence of E. coli in the wastewater plant.
- Abell also reported that the board purchased three transformers from Northeast Power for $6,000 as backup units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.