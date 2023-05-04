PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved contracts for improvements to municipal drinking water and clean water projects during their Thursday evening meeting.

The council authorized Mayor Rusty Adrian to sign contracts with Klingner and Associates for the two projects, using the Missouri Department of Natural Resources State Revolving Fund Loan program. The drinking water contract included a $192,835 lump sum payment for basic services and $111,930 in project service costs, billed on a monthly basis. The contract for clean water system improvements included a lump sum $520,500 for basic services and $200,357 in project service costs, billed on a monthly basis.

