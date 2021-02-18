PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a contract and notice to proceed for well repair work during their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 18.
The council members approved the contract with Bleigh Construction. During the council's previous meeting, Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell said flooding in 2019 created a disaster, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the city for $500,000 of the $970,000 bid total. Additionally, the council authorized use of money from a one-year line of credit for funding the project as FEMA money is reimbursed.
In other business:
Council member Pam Behring reported the Finance Committee met to determine some preliminary figures for the city budget. A follow up meeting is planned.
Council member Patrick Barnes said Ordinance Committee members discussed Code Enforcement guidelines, including rules pertaining to landlords and tenants.
Mayor Loren Graham appointed Tav Brown to the Industrial Development Authority.