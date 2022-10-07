PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved an innovative education option for area high schoolers on Tuesday, pledging their support for the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) program from the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council's (HREDC) Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
Maria Kuhns, HREDC entrepreneurship specialist and SBDC director, explained she was a student in the inaugural CEO program. Students, many of whom may not fit the traditional "college-bound" path, are selected for the course which takes place entirely at local businesses.
The course will be offered to local students through the Hannibal Career and Technical Center, and each day features on-the-job interaction, guest speakers and tours of area businesses. In the spring, each student starts their own business.
"It doesn't just teach you about entrepreneurship and business, it fosters pride in the community," Kuhns said.
She explained that 70 percent of students who enrolled in the CEO program planned to return to the community, compared to 40 percent of students who didn't take the opportunity. Also, 60 percent of CEO program students said they envisioned working in a business represented in the class.
City council members unanimously approved supporting the program, sponsoring the opportunity with $1,000 per year for three years.
Jeff Arp, loss control specialist with municipal insurance provider MIRMA, addressed the council about a grant program focused on improving safety for City of Palmyra employees and staff. The city will receive a $700 grant for a pole saw and a $3,192 grant for four body cameras.
- Council member Brock Fahy reported that the Personnel Committee met recently, deciding to increase sick time from four hours to six hours each month. This equals nine days of sick time each year. City employees and staff also have a shared leave option, which allows an employee to give their unused sick or vacation time to a fellow employee who has no more time remaining. The council approved the increase in sick hours effective Tuesday, Nov. 1.
- Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger said he and Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell found a used trailer which would be ideal for hauling nearly all of the city's equipment. The two departments will split the purchase cost.
- Dornberger also provided an update for a project to replace the Dickerson St. bridge and construct a two-part retention pond at Jackson Park Golf Course. The Community Development Block Grant for the work will cover $500,000 of construction costs, and Dornberger explained the total cost of the project with engineering and administration services was $770,000. Construction is planned for 2024, and the city council approved paying for the cost not covered by the grant from capital improvements and stormwater funds.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue said officers are preparing for a possible increase in motorists who are driving under the influence of marijuana, especially if a recreational marijuana ballot initiative passes in November. He explained driving under the influence of drugs is the same as driving drunk. He plans to enroll officers in specialized drug recognition expert training.
- Several motorists have been ticketed for excessive speeding along U.S. 61 amid increased enforcement, with the highest speed recorded at 87 MPH. The police department's speed trailer has also been repaired and is in operation.
