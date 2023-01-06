PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved an ordinance to ask voters to approve $15 million in revenue bonds for necessary repairs to the municipal sewer and drinking water systems during their Thursday meeting.

The ordinance will place a ballot issue before voters April 4, asking if they approve the issuance of the revenue bonds. There are numerous projects which have been identified as high priorities for the Board of Public Works' sewer and drinking water systems.

