PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved an ordinance to ask voters to approve $15 million in revenue bonds for necessary repairs to the municipal sewer and drinking water systems during their Thursday meeting.
The ordinance will place a ballot issue before voters April 4, asking if they approve the issuance of the revenue bonds. There are numerous projects which have been identified as high priorities for the Board of Public Works' sewer and drinking water systems.
A decades-old rotor failed at the sewer plant several months ago, and the second one is in poor condition. In addition to limited capacity at the plant, the city could face future violations with the Department of Natural Resources if repairs and upgrades are not performed.
A comprehensive plan calls for a modern aeration method to be implemented for wastewater treatment, which would increase treatment capacity and efficiency of the overall process. Several issues have been identified to improve the drinking water system, including water main replacements and various maintenance projects.
If approved, the city will be authorized to enact fees and charges required to provide the appropriate level funding for the bonds. The council approved authorizing Mayor Rusty Adrian to prepare documents to apply DNR loans for water system improvements.
The City Council also approved a ballot issue to ask voters if they would approve a 3% sales tax on all retail marijuana sales in the city.
- Council members approved the decision to hire a city engineer.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue provided council members with an update on the status of new squad vehicles for the department. He said a recent accident slightly injured an officer and damaged a squad car. Bogue also discussed partnering with the Hannibal Police Department to implement license plate readers. He also requested an ordinance committee meeting to address proposed changes related to the passage of the law legalizing recreational marijuana sales and use.
- Mayor Pro Tem Brock Fahy said a December Citizens Advisory Group meeting resulted in the decision to proceed with planned safety improvements at the Warren/Thompson interchange and projects for west and east outer roads. Rep. Louis Riggs will address Palmyra's safety improvement needs to advocate for funding in Jefferson City.
- The next public meeting for the Community Improvement District will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The collection of signatures is necessary for the next phase of developing the district.
