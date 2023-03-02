PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a bid to proceed with a drainage improvement project at W. Main Cross and Bradley Streets during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The council authorized Mayor Rusty Adrian to sign an agreement to move ahead with the work and accepted the low bid of $648,526 from Bleigh Construction. Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger reported the storm water project was close to completion at Buchanan St. Pipes were installed, and crews will soon install a concrete patch on the road to cover newly installed equipment.

