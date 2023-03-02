PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a bid to proceed with a drainage improvement project at W. Main Cross and Bradley Streets during their meeting Tuesday evening.
The council authorized Mayor Rusty Adrian to sign an agreement to move ahead with the work and accepted the low bid of $648,526 from Bleigh Construction. Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger reported the storm water project was close to completion at Buchanan St. Pipes were installed, and crews will soon install a concrete patch on the road to cover newly installed equipment.
- A public hearing was conducted regarding a proposed zoning change from R-1 single family and multi-family to C1 commercial for a tract of land on Main St. A citizen expressed concerns about people parking in her mother's driveway, which sits adjacent to the building that owners plan to use as a business. City Attorney James Lemon reviewed city ordinances regarding parking for different zones, noting there were currently no parking requirements for C-1 commercial zoned areas. The council decided to table a bill pertaining to the zoning proposal so members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Ordinance Committee could review potential parking regulations.
- Council members approved a city ordinance amendment which aligned municipal law with changes enacted by the state legislature. Previously, communities could opt out of the statewide tax holiday, but recent legislation removed that ability. The revised city ordinance reflects the change.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue announced he would pursue a $500 mini-grant to fund seat belt enforcement efforts for youth from April 1-15. He noted that seat belt usage rates in Missouri were poor, particularly among youth. The enforcement effort would be focused on encouraging young motorists and passengers to buckle up.
