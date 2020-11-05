PALMYRA, Mo. — Some vital bridge improvements in Palmyra got some attention from the City Council this week as members approved cash and in-kind totals for a grant application with the Mark Twain Council of Governments.
City Clerk Deena Parsons said the city committed to cash and in-kind contributions when Klingner and Associates created the preliminary engineering report which would repair two bridges at N. Bradley St. and W. Main Cross St. if a Community Development Block Grant is awarded. The totals are now set — the $30,000 cash estimate changed because materials like a guardrail were included in the in-kind total. Parsons said the proposal called for a cash contribution of $44,191, which includes $1,475 in administrative fees to MTCOG, and $25,609 in in-kind service.
Parsons stressed the cash and in-kind contributions would not need to be paid until the next fiscal year if the $500,000 grant is approved.
"I'd spend $44,000 every day if I had a chance to get $500,000, and if I didn't get it, I didn't have to pay it," said Mayor Loren Graham.
Parsons said if the grant is approved, the amount would be easy to cover with the storm water improvement portion of the Capital Improvements Fund, which has brought in $105,000 since voters approved the 1/2-cent sales tax increase.
In other business:
- City insurance provider MIRMA requested all volunteers at the Recycling Center sign a hold-harmless agreement. Representatives with the Recycling Center requested council members review the request, and Graham said Personnel Committee members would discuss the issue. City Attorney James Lemon also recommended city officials contact MIRMA to determine specifics regarding the request.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell announced the Missouri Public Utility Alliance will feature Palmyra in their upcoming magazine as a spotlight city for improvements including GPS-enabled water meters, LED lighting, city-wide electrical grid construction. "We've got an outstanding utility system, thanks to the officials and the board for allowing us to put the money back into our assets," Abell said.