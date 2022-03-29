PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra Christian Academy Administrator Amanda Crumrine is excited to welcome students and their families to an Open House and Kindergarten Roundup this Thursday.
Families will have the opportunity to tour the school from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the corner of W. Church St. and South Dickerson St. All current and prospective students and their families are invited to attend the event.
The 2021-2022 school year marked the inaugural year for the non-denominational Christian school.
Crumrine said the first year has been successful, with plans to add second grade to the institution for 2022-2023. A grade level will be added each year thereafter up to eighth grade.
“We’ve been blessed with a very good first year, and we’re just excited to be able to open our doors to the community,” Crumrine said.
Kindergarten screenings will be conducted for children who will be five years old by Aug. 1.
Crumrine said the assessments will help teachers gauge each student’s mastery of skills including numbers, letters, shapes and colors before the start of the new school year.
Palmyra Christian Academy is currently accepting applications for students from four-year-old-Pre-K through second grade for the 2022-2023 school year. Families who register a child by April 15 will receive a discount on the registration fee.
Crumrine said she is enthusiastic about parents having multiple options for educating their children, including home-school, private school and public school. She welcomed parents to come by on Thursday to see if Palmyra Christian Academy is the right fit for their child.
Thanks to a $1,000 grant from Orscheln Farm and Home, a new playground and fence is being built on the school’s back lot. Crumrine noted the students have been extremely excited about the new place to play, just in time for spring weather.
The school uses the ABEKA curriculum, which emphasizes a back-to-basics approach with phonics.
Crumrine said the curriculum has provided a strong foundation for students’ Bible-centered learning.
Crumrine looks forward to the chance for current and prospective students to visit with loved ones.
“We’re excited for the students to be able to show their families what they’ve been working on,” she said.
More information is available by calling 217-440-4656 or palmyrachristianacademy@gmail.com. Parents who are unable to attend the Thursday event are encouraged to contact Crumrine to make arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.