Palmyra Christian Academy enrolling preschool through second grade students

PALMYRA, Mo. — The new Palmyra Christian Academy is opening its doors for the 2021-2022 school year, and they are currently enrolling students from four-year-old for preschool through second grade.
Administrator Amanda Crumrine recently led a meeting for area community members to learn more about the new, non-denominational Bible-based school. First Presbyterian Church is partnering with the new school to provide classrooms in the church basement at the corner of Church and South Dickerson Streets, and enrollment is underway through Wednesday, Aug. 4. As the new school grows, plans call for a grade to be added each year up to eighth grade.
Parents gathered to learn more or see what their child's upcoming school year would be like, and Crumrine talked about how Palmyra Christian Academy began.
Crumrine and her husband, David, have twins Fred, 6, and Abigail, 6, and Everett, 4. She received her undergraduate degree from Illinois State University in Normal, majoring in mass communication and elementary education. She received her master's degree in education from Hannibal-University, and taught with Quincy public schools for four years.
She said they wanted to establish a Bible-centered school for area students, with classrooms of 10-15 students each. The Palmyra Presbyterian Church has provided class space, and Crumrine shared her enthusiasm about seeing what God's plans would bring as the school grows during its first year.
Each parent introduced themselves and their children before Crumrine discussed more about the school's Bible-focused approach. She talked about the Abeka curriculum the school will use, which stresses a Bible-based approach and what she described as an "old-school" approach to academic subjects. Students will read stories about missionaries, learn Bible stories, practice Scripture memorization and engage in regular Bible lessons.
Each day, students will have Bible class and fundamental classes like math, reading and writing. They will also get to participate in special classes like art, music and physical education.
The non-denominational nature of the school is welcomes all students to learn about God in their academic career, and partnerships can be formed with area churches in the future. Crumrine said Palmyra R-I Early Childhood and Parents as Teachers Coordinator Kathy Nicholson visited a meeting for the new school, discussing PAT resources and special education services available to PAT students. Crumrine stressed how she wanted to partner with area schools as another option for students.
She said tuition is set at $250 per month, with a $25 book fee. Students get to take their books with them at the conclusion of class. Crumrine said Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin has been discussing a recently-passed direct tax credit, which reimburses 70% of the costs at tax time — effectively bringing the monthly cost down to $90 per month.
Crumrine stressed to parents the importance of making the decision they feel is best for their children. She said it was important for her to make sure her children were brought up with a strong foundation rooted in the Bible.
"Just having that peace of mind, knowing your kids are growing up in an environment where they are being taught things that you agree with and things that align with your family's faith," she said. "You can't put a price on that."
Erick and Brittany Winship were excited for the opportunity to bring their son, Easton, 3, to Palmyra Christian Academy for preschool next year.
"We're excited. Our child isn't eligible for another year yet," Brittany Winship said. Crumrine noted they were thinking ahead. "That's right, That's why we're here. I actually messaged her like 'is it alright to come'?"
Crumrine is eager for the new school year and the opportunity to provide a Christian education for children in the area.
"I'm excited about what God is doing in Northeast Missouri and I'm glad that we're going to be able to offer families another option," she said.
More information and enrollment opportunities are available by contacting Crumrine at 217-440-4656 or palmyrachristianacademy@gmail.com.