PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors and teams for its first golf tournament.
Proceeds from the tournament will assist the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce with providing a Palmyra New Business Grant. There are numerous sponsorship opportunities available, including a goodie bag sponsor and a lunch sponsor. The event will be sponsored by Janes Surveying Inc.
The tournament features a shotgun start and a 9 a.m. tee-off Friday, June 24 at Jackson Park Golf Course in Palmyra. Lunch will be served from 11 s.m. to 1 p.m.
Four-person teams can register for the tournament for $450. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, skins and mulligans, a golf cart and lunch and beverages.
More information is available by calling 573-769-0777 or emailing palmyrachamber@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.