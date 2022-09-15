PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-I Board of Education gave its approval to seek Requests for Proposals regarding upgrades to the school district's security camera system during the regular meeting on Tuesday.
The planned upgrades include replacing existing cameras, adding cameras where coverage is lacking and the installation of new switches, storage and command centers for each school's office.
Cara Churchwell provided an update about Palmyra Elementary School's Literacy Program. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will receive assessments at least three times each school year, focused on areas such as phonemic awareness, rapid automatic naming, reading comprehension, letter naming and sound fluency and recognition of words and phonics.
Churchwell explained interventions will be put in place for students who do not meet the standards for their grade level. The new plan will ensure the district is prepared when Senate Bill 683 goes into effect Jan. 1.
- OPAA Food Service Director Lee Gosney reported there were 1.8 percent more students eating meals this school year. Lunch participation increased by 13.3 percent, while breakfast participation declined by almost 20 percent. OPAA is experiencing staff shortages and is working as hard as possible to meet students' needs.
- Superintendent Jason Harper visited with Allie Bennett with Northeast Power to learn more about a grant for an electric bus. Palmyra did not qualify financially for the first pool of grant applications in August. All schools will be able to apply for the grant in spring, and Palmyra R-I School District will be placed in a lottery with other school districts for the grant of $375,000 for the bus. The winning school will also be eligible to apply for up to $20,000 for a charging station.
- Due to a current shortage of school bus drivers, board members approved moving forward with a request for the district to become a training site for school bus drivers. If approved, the change would allow Palmyra R-I School district to provide curriculum, testing, driver skills assessments and a driver training course.
- Board members will participate in a retreat Dec. 3 to prioritize education, facilities and financial goals for the school district. Officials will review the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan to see if any adjustments are needed. A survey for students, staff and community members will also be presented, with results used to determine future needs.
