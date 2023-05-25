PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-1 Board of Education honored several students for their achievements during a recent meeting.
Gianna Mahsman, Blaydn Buckwalter, Mitchell Hocking and Lynton Bock, members of the FFA Food Science team, were recognized for winning the state competition. Grace Fessenden was recognized for winning the State Floriculture contest in FFA, and Bernadette Mahsman was recognized for finishing with second high individual honors in Farm Management.
Jenna McVeigh and Dorian Sheputis were honored for receiving a Gold Star Rating for their FCCLA service project. Collin Arch was also recognized for winning four wrestling MSHSAA State Championships.
- The Palmyra School District has prepared a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan based on results from the Annual Performance Report conducted in the spring. The plan will encompasses all aspects of the district and will be presented to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by Oct. 1.
- Board members also reviewed a proposal from Veregy pertaining to energy savings estimates for new LED lighting and HVAC units for the elementary school and high school.
- Superintendent Jason Harper presented a preliminary budget to the board. Board members also approved salaries for certified and classified staff members for the 2023-2024 school year. The base teacher's salary has been set at $39,000, and all staff members will be able to move on step on the salary schedule in addition to the $1,250 raise on the base salary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.