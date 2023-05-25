PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-1 Board of Education honored several students for their achievements during a recent meeting.

Gianna Mahsman, Blaydn Buckwalter, Mitchell Hocking and Lynton Bock, members of the FFA Food Science team, were recognized for winning the state competition. Grace Fessenden was recognized for winning the State Floriculture contest in FFA, and Bernadette Mahsman was recognized for finishing with second high individual honors in Farm Management.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.