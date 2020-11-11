PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra Board of Education established filing dates for candidates in the April 7, 2021 School Board Election during their regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the small gymnasium at Palmyra High School.
The seats for two members of the board, Stacy Hoerr and Darin Redd, are up for election in 2021. Each of the seven members of the board serve a three-year term, and filing dates were scheduled from Tuesday, Dec. 15 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Filing can be completed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays except for holidays at the Palmyra Public School District office, 1723 S. Main St.
In other business:
A group of parents discussed health and safety procedures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members approved Kinsey Cissna as the English language coordinator for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board approved the district Christmas card designed by Christian Drebes, a senior at Palmyra High School. Junior Janee Durst designed the runner-up Christmas card.