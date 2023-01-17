PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra Board of Education approved two alternate bids to upgrade security with a new camera system for the district on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The two bids were designed to provide enhanced protection and stability for footage recorded by the proposed camera system. The first bid of $11,868.30 will provide a higher resolution for footage recorded outside school buildings, and the second bid will allow for a secure backup of footage if a storage drive fails. That bid totaled $23,595.46.

