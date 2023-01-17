PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra Board of Education approved two alternate bids to upgrade security with a new camera system for the district on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The two bids were designed to provide enhanced protection and stability for footage recorded by the proposed camera system. The first bid of $11,868.30 will provide a higher resolution for footage recorded outside school buildings, and the second bid will allow for a secure backup of footage if a storage drive fails. That bid totaled $23,595.46.
Transportation director Brian Wosman delivered the annual transportation review to the board, including a report of 10 regular routes and three early childhood routes each day. Board members also approved the purchase of a new 65-passenger Thomas bus for $118,977 from Midwest Bus Sales.
- Superintendent Jason Harper presented five potential calendar schedules for the next school year. The approved schedule must include 172 days for students to attend classes and eight additional days allocated for teacher work sessions. The board will decide on the calendar during its February meeting.
- Tanner Adams discussed what an eSports program would look like for the school district. The activity would promote communication and teamwork among students as they play games such as Super Smash Brothers, League of Legends and Overwatch. The cost to start up the program would be minimal because many of the games are available free of charge.
- Board members approved allowing Harper to contact the Board of Public Works regarding a request for a new electrical transformer for the high school.
- The board also extended Harper's two -year contract with the district by one year.
