PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education discussed details of the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year.
Budget figures represented full funding from the state foundation level, which is at the same level for the fourth consecutive year. Local funding has increased by 2%.
The budget includes a $1,750 increase for teachers’ base salaries and allows for vertical movement on the salary schedule. Base salaries for teachers will be $37,750 for the 2022-23 school year.
Additionally, pay for substitute teachers will increase to $100 per day, pay for bus drivers will be expanded to $80 per daily route and staff health insurance premiums will increase by 6.8%. District personnel will also add a post-secondary advisor at Palmyra High School and purchase a new school bus.
In other business:
- Board members approved the 2022-23 teacher salary schedule and classified salary schedule. Classified staff and summer maintenance staff members were hired.
- Jennifer Jones provided an annual report about district health services.
- Principals provided monthly reports from their respective school buildings.
- Superintendent Kirt Malone provided a legislative update.
