PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra R-1 Board of Education members approved a new phone system during the Tuesday regular meeting.
The new phones include an upgraded voicemail system from United System. The previous system was more than 25 years old, and the board reported the phone bill will be one-half its original cost.
The $8,200 upgrade will also include new fire alarms for the elementary and middle schools.
- The board approved the annual pure access cloud door license with United System. Staff can use key cards to enter exterior doors on district buildings. The license cost was $1,337.
- Board members also approved the local IDEA Compliance Plan for the 2022-2023 school year. The plan assists the special education department in decision-making at the local level.
- The board also decided to split responsibilities for two choir positions. Devon Breitling will be responsible for the Junior Singers, and Brianna Holder will be responsible for the Honors Choir.
- The board is considering several options for cameras, software and web-based systems to upgrade the camera system for school district buildings. The current cameras are 10-12 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.