PALMYRA — The Palmyra R-I Board of Education approved the free and reduced lunch application forms for the 2022-2023 school year during its Tuesday meeting.
Board members agreed to waive the yearly fee for student iPad use if the applications are returned to the school district by Friday, Aug. 12. Board members also approved or revised handbooks pertaining to iPads, athletics, transportation and coaches/sponsors. Additionally, student and staff handbooks for the elementary school, middle school and high school were approved.
In other business:
- The district approved its Safe Return to In-Person and Continuity of Services plan for the upcoming school year. The plan will need to be reviewed every six months for the district to continue receiving federal School Emergency Relief Funds.
- Amendments were made to the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for the district, pertaining to communication during disciplinary issues and new methods to reach out to parents when a student is struggling in school.
- Board members scheduled the annual tax rate hearing meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
